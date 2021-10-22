LARGO — An unidentified man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Ulmerton Road Oct. 20.
Largo police responded to the scene in the 8700 block of Ulmerton Road about 9:30 p.m. Officers say three pedestrians were crossing Ulmerton Road southbound outside a crosswalk when one of the men was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound.
The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital in serious condition. No other injuries were reported.
Police say speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.