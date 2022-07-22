Suspect arrested after countywide crime spree, Pinellas Park police say

Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. High around 90F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 76F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.