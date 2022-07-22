Suspect arrested after countywide crime spree, Pinellas Park police say

Pinellas Park Police arrested a man July 22 that they say took part in more than 37 commercial burglaries that cost businesses more than $100,000.
Ismar Becirovic, 38, was arrested without incident at his residence in Feather Sound following a crime spree that began in late April, police said.
Police said Becirovic had been targeting commercial businesses that specialized in HVAC installations and repairs. His crimes, according to police, include breaking fences to access businesses and vehicles. He would also force entry into locked vehicles by cutting off locks or breaking windows to gain entry, police said. In addition, police said, he would burglarize businesses and steal Freon, copper, tubing and other HVAC supplies and equipment.
According to a news release, Becirovic has committed at least 37 offenses that have been investigated by the Pinellas Park Police Department, Largo Police Department, Clearwater Police Department, St. Petersburg Police Department, and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Each agency has investigated similar offenses and linked them to Becirovic, police said.
He is in the Pinellas County Jail and has been charged with eight counts of burglary, two counts of possession of burglary tools and one count of criminal mischief. His bond has been set at $45,250. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.