CLEARWATER — A 23-year-old St. Petersburg woman died at a local hospital from injuries suffered when she was hit by a tow truck about 9:16 p.m. Nov. 20 on Ulmerton Road (State Road 688) and 34th Street North in Clearwater.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, Wendy Lizetee Rosa, 23, was running northbound across the westbound lanes of Ulmerton Road at the intersection of 34th Street North within a marked crosswalk.
Ahmed Saleh, 21, of Brandon was driving a 2016 Ford F650 tow truck owned by Tampa Towing and Recovery. The tow truck was traveling westbound in the outside lane of Ulmerton Road, approaching the intersection of 34th Street North.
Troopers say Rosa violated the crosswalk control signal and entered the path of the tow truck, which struck her. She was transported to Bayfront Health of St. Petersburg where she later died.