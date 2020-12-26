Florida Highway Patrol has reported on two fatality crashes that occurred on Christmas Eve and one injury crash that occurred on Dec. 23.
One occurred about 7 p.m. in Lealman. A 35-year-old man from St. Petersburg was driving a sedan-type vehicle traveling southbound on 48th Street North approaching 54th Avenue North. A 36-year-old man from Seminole was driving a sedan-type vehicle traveling westbound on 54th Avenue North approaching 48th Avenue North.
Troopers say at the intersection, the vehicle on 48th Street North, of vehicle one, turned into the path of the sedan traveling on 54th Avenue, or vehicle two. The front of vehicle two collided with the left side of vehicle one, which overturned upon impact.
Driver one was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. Driver two suffered minor injuries in the crash.
The second occurred about 8 p.m. in Clearwater. A 24-year-old Temple Terrace man was traveling westbound in a sport utility vehicle on Belleair Road west of South Lake Avenue. A 47-year-old man from Clearwater was traveling eastbound in a pickup truck.
The driver of the SUV failed to maintain control of the vehicle and it entered the eastbound lane and collided nearly head-on with the pickup truck.
The driver of the truck was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. Driver one was also transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
FHP also reported on an injury crash that occurred about 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23 in Palm Harbor. A 69-year-old Palm Harbor man was traveling northbound on U.S. 19 in the left turn lane in a sedan-type vehicle located at the intersection of Highlands Boulevard. A 20-year-old Beverly Hills man was driving a sedan-type vehicle traveling southbound on U.S. 19 in the inside lane, north of Highland Boulevard.
The vehicle at the intersection, vehicle one, turned left into the path of vehicle two and the two vehicles collided nearly head-on.
FHP says vehicle two was redirected across all southbound traffic and into the driveway access of 34092 U.S. 19 where the vehicle struck the Wendy’s Restaurant resulting in about $15,000 in damages.
Driver one received serious injuries. He was cited for improperly turning. Driver two and his two passengers, a 22-year-old and a 17-year-old both from Holiday, all received minor injuries.