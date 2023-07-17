CLEARWATER — A Clearwater man has been charged with DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash involving death after a pedestrian was struck and killed.
Clearwater police said the crash occurred at 12:42 a.m. July 15 at Missouri Avenue near Druid Road. Several callers reported a man injured or dead lying in the road. When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man dead in the roadway.
The vehicle involved left the scene, but officers were able to track down the driver about 20 minutes later and arrest him.
Christian Hooks, 22, of Clearwater was charged and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. Police said he was driving northbound on Missouri Avenue at high speed when he struck the pedestrian, who was later identified as Joshua Maxson, 34, of Clearwater.
Police said Hooks performed poorly on field sobriety tests and breath samples of 0.217% and 0.223% were obtained. In Florida, a driver is presumed to be driving under the influence with a breath alcohol test result in excess of 0.08%.