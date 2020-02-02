PALM HARBOR — Florida Highway Patrol is looking for two men that fled on foot from the scene of a crash that killed three people about 11:37 p.m. Feb. 1 at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Tampa Road.
Troopers say a 2013 Buick Lacrosse was traveling southbound in the center lane of U.S. 19 approaching the intersection of Tampa Road. A 2010 Nissan Versa was traveling westbound in the left turn lane of Tampa Road.
When Buick reached the intersection, the traffic signal was red. The Nissan had a green traffic light as it turned left. Troopers say when the Buick ran the traffic light, the front of the vehicle collided with the rear right side of the Nissan.
The driver and one passenger in the Nissan were fully ejected from the Nissan and a second passenger was partially ejected. All three died at the scene. None were wearing seatbelts.
The driver was identified as Bruce E. Johnson, 65, and his passengers were Lisa M. Johnson, 49, and Glenworth M. Johnson, 18, all of Clearwater.
Troopers say the driver and passenger in the Buick fled the scene on foot southbound on U.S. 19. They were described as white males. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers of Pinellas at 800-873-TIPS.