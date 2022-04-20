Officer injured in shooting at Pinellas Park gas station

PINELLAS PARK — A 30-year-old Pinellas Park police officer awaited surgery at a local hospital the morning of April 20 after he was shot while responding to a domestic violence call at the Circle K, 4900 Ulmerton Road.
According to Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, the officer, Jacob Derr, is expected to make a full recovery.
Gualtieri held a press conference Tuesday night and updated the media with details from an “unfolding investigation,” which he said began about 9:50 p.m. when Calvin Laroy Sinclair Brockington Jr., 24, of St. Petersburg threatened his girlfriend and she locked herself in the Circle K’s bathroom.
The first to respond to the girlfriend’s 911 call was Pinellas Park police officer Jacob Derr. Gualtieri said Derr was aware that Brockington was “anti-law enforcement” and perhaps had a warrant out for his arrest. Gualtieri also said when Derr got to the Circle K, he saw a vehicle in the parking lot that matched the description of the one given for the girlfriend.
Gualtieri said Derr then tried to confront Brockington, who pulled out a gun and shot the officer in the right bicep, shattering the bone and disabling Derr who could no longer return fire.
About that time a second Pinellas Park police officer, KC Gavin, 37, arrived on scene, Gualtieri said. When she confronted Brockington, he shot at her and she returned fire, but didn’t strike him. According to the sheriff, it was at that point that Brockington noticed a person in the parking lot pumping gas. Brockington briefly held that person at gunpoint before forcing him to give him his keys and then carjacking the car, Gualtieri said.
Brockington got into the stolen vehicle and drove at Gavin, but missed her, Gualtieri said. Next, he headed west on Ulmerton Road, traveling in the eastbound lanes. However, according to the sheriff, when deputies on Ulmerton saw Brockington, he turned the vehicle around and got on I-275, traveling southbound.
By that time, the sheriff’s office helicopter was in the air, Gualtieri said. A K-9 unit and other law enforcement officers were in the area. Brockington was followed as he exited the interstate and then to 928 22nd Ave. S. in St. Petersburg. Deputies then rammed the stolen vehicle and were able to take the man into custody.
Brockington was booked into the county jail where he is being held without bail on two counts of attempted murder in the first degree, aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, carjacking with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated battery against a pregnant female.
The shooting will be investigated by the county’s Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce, which was created in 2020 to ensure the investigations of deadly force incidents are thorough, complete and objective. The purpose of the taskforce is to make sure that officer-involved shootings in Pinellas are investigated by an independent agency and not by the agency involved in the use of deadly force.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.