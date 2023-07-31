LARGO — A 20-year-old Clearwater man died July 30 after a vehicle turned into the path of his motorcycle on Ulmerton Road.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the motorcycle was southbound at 8:53 p.m. on Ulmerton at the Largo bend in the road when a northbound sedan turned left to 130th Avenue North on a yellow flashing turn signal. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from injuries suffered in the crash.
The driver of the sedan, a 22-year-old woman from Largo, suffered minor injuries.