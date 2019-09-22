A 45-year-old Clearwater man died at a local hospital from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash that occurred about 8:20 p.m. Sept. 21 in the southbound lane of the Bayside Bridge.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, Joseph Ernie Poblete was driving a 2003 Toyota SUV traveling southbound on the Bayside bridge ahead of a 2008 Lexus Sedan being driven by Melissa Kim Calderon,37, of Clearwater.
Troopers say for some unknown reason, Poblete’s SUV slowed and Calderon’s Lexus struck it from behind. As a result, the SUV rotated and overturned multiple times.
Poblete was transported to Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg where he later died. A passenger in the SUV, Laurie Elise Poblete, 34, of Clearwater suffered serious injuries and was transported to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg. Calderon was uninjured.
Troopers say charges are pending. The crash was not alcohol related, they say.