Driver charged with vehicular manslaughter after Clearwater crash

CLEARWATER — Police arrested a 19-year-old Clearwater man Sept. 1 after a passenger in his vehicle died at the scene of a crash on Douglas Avenue near Vista Way in Clearwater.
Amonie Major-Boone was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and charged with vehicular homicide after he was treated at Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg. Bail was set at $20,000
Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash at 12:22 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the vehicle was southbound on Douglas Avenue when it went out of control and flipped several times, striking a pole and a tree.
The passenger in the vehicle, identified as Gerard Marshall Fils-Aime, 19, of Clearwater died at the scene.
Police say excessive speed is thought to have been a factor in the crash.