LARGO — Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect they briefly detained before he fled — wearing a handcuff on one wrist.
On March 20, police said they had attempted to arrest Kenneth Ray Emery, 40, after detaining him about 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of Seminole Boulevard and Ulmerton Road and discovering that his police record showed an open warrant for petit theft.
Emery, described by deputies as transient, then “fled on foot and was last seen northbound on Seminole Boulevard.” They noted he “still had a handcuff attached to his left wrist.”
One eyewitness said Emery had been sitting in a Sheriff’s Office vehicle in the parking lot of a Circle K gas station, situated across from the nearby Largo Mall, at some point prior to the chase and subsequent search of the area.
More than a dozen law enforcement vehicles encircled a multiblock area for several hours, and nearby residents of the 1,100-home Palm Hill Country Club were advised by the Sheriff’s Office to stay in their houses and lock all doors. That advisory was lifted shortly after 5 p.m.
Emery was described as 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, with tattoos on his neck and both hands, spelling out the words “dirty,” “spit” and “game.” When last seen, he was wearing a dark blue Tampa Bay Storm jersey, tan jacket and black pants, they said.
“Emery has several active charges in addition to the warrant he was taken into custody for,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
In addition to theft, those charges now include escape; felon in possession of a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession and trafficking in fentanyl; possession of forged notes, bills, checks or drafts; and unlawful possession of personal identification information of another person.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and flight units and the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office bloodhound unit participated in the search by law enforcement.