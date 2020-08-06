Palm Harbor man charged with sexual battery on two children

PALM HARBOR — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 40-year-old Palm Harbor man Aug. 6 on charges of sexual battery on a child less than 12-years-old.
David Frederick Prospere was booked into the county jail on two counts of capital sexual battery on a child less than 12-years-old. Bail was set at $100,000.
Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit began their investigation on Aug. 3, after they learned a victim had been abused for approximately three years. During the investigation, detectives discovered a second victim had been abused for approximately four years.
According to detectives, Prospere was known by the victims and allowed to have contact with them alone. Detectives said that in each case Prospere had the victims remove their clothing and sexually battered the victims. At the time the abuse started, the victims were under the age of 12.
Detectives interviewed Prospere, who reportedly made incriminating statements. He was arrested at the Sheriff’s Administrative Building, 10750 Ulmerton Road in Largo.