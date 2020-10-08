Clearwater police seek public's help to identify armed robbery suspect

CLEARWATER — Police detectives are asking for the public's assistance to identify an armed robbery suspect. The crime occurred just after midnight at the Sunoco at 3130 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. on the west end of the Courtney Campbell Causeway.
Police say a male suspect entered the store and demanded money at gunpoint. He fled the scene after the robbery.
The man was wearing a blue NAPA hat, sunglasses, a navy blue mask, black shirt, black Adidas pants, black gloves and gray sneakers. He is thought to be in his early 40s and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build.
Anyone with information should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.