Clearwater police seek public's help to identify armed robbery suspect

Clearwater police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the man in this photo. He is wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Oct. 8 at the Sunoco on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.

 Photo courtesy of CLEARWATER POLICE

CLEARWATER — Police detectives are asking for the public's assistance to identify an armed robbery suspect. The crime occurred just after midnight at the Sunoco at 3130 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. on the west end of the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Police say a male suspect entered the store and demanded money at gunpoint. He fled the scene after the robbery.

The man was wearing a blue NAPA hat, sunglasses, a navy blue mask, black shirt, black Adidas pants, black gloves and gray sneakers. He is thought to be in his early 40s and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build.

Anyone with information should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

