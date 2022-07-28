Detectives from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office narcotics division arrested a local doctor after receiving information in May about fraudulent prescriptions being written and sold.
According to detectives, multiple sources identified 62-year-old Dr. Neelam Uppal as a potential source of illegitimate prescriptions, specifically for promethazine codeine syrup and oxycodone. Detectives learned that since January 2022, the doctor had allegedly sold over 550 promethazine codeine syrup prescriptions and hundreds of oxycodone prescriptions.
Uppal was arrested at her Redington Shores apartment July 26 after detectives executed a search warrant for her home and business, which is at 1407 Gulf to Bay Blvd. in Clearwater. A press release said Uppal primarily conducted business from her residence; while detectives were at the apartment, two individuals arrived to obtain additional allegedly fraudulent prescriptions.
Throughout an investigation, Uppal prescribed prescriptions to undercover detectives without ever seeing, examining or speaking to them, the Sheriff’s Office said. The agency said detectives paid $650 in cash for each promethazine codeine syrup prescription and $450 for each oxycodone prescription.
During the searches, detectives reported finding multiple prescription pads, minimal patient records, multiple handwritten ledgers, multiple prescriptions filled out with a variety of patients’ names, $1.9 million in cash, and gold bars and jewelry valued at about $175,000.
Uppal was charged with three counts of trafficking in codeine and three counts of trafficking in oxycodone.
She is listed as an infectious disease doctor and detectives say the Florida Department of Health indicated she is on probationary status. Agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration were present during the arrest and served Uppal with a civil injunction to revoke her ability to further prescribe medication.