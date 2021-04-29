LEALMAN — A 14-year-old girl received serious injuries when she was struck by a van about 628 a.m. April 28 on U.S. near 50th Avenue North.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 30-year-old St. Petersburg man was driving a van traveling northbound on U.S. 19, south of 50th Avenue North. The 14-year-old from St. Petersburg was walking westbound across U.S. 19.
Troopers say the girl was on her way to meet a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority bus to travel to school when she walking into the path of the van. The van collided with the teen, who suffered serious injuries.