An Oldsmar man has been charged with human trafficking and multiple counts relating to a sexual relationship with a minor after Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office detectives located a missing juvenile in a Largo hotel.
Detectives with the Crimes Against Children unit located the 16-year-old, who had been missing since March 23, at the Extended Stay Hotel at 6500 Ulmerton Road. They also found Xavier Dushawn Vanellison, 27, hiding in the closet of the shared hotel room, a PCSO report states.
Investigators learned that the juvenile was posted on websites and social media platforms to offer escort services, according to the report. She said she met Vanellison around May and began working for him by engaging in sexual acts for money with other men.
According to detectives, Vanellison had a sexual relationship with the juvenile and took explicit photos of her. Vanellison created online profiles, advertising the sale of sexual acts with the juvenile, the PCSO report states.
Detectives arrested Vanellison on Nov. 3. He was charged with one count of human trafficking, one count of unlawful sex acts with a minor, one count of child abuse, one count of possession of cocaine, ten counts of promoting the sexual performance of a child and 11 counts of possession of child pornography.
Vanellison was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.