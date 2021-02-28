OLDSMAR — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the drowning of a 74-year-old Lutz man found dead in a pond Feb. 28 near the East Lake Woodlands County Club.
Deputies responded to the East Lake Woodlands subdivision in Oldsmar on a report of a missing man. Investigators say Hermilo Jazmines and a friend were playing golf at the East Lake Woodlands Country Club.
Jazmines teed off at hole number three about 7:37 a.m. and was last seen looking for his ball near the green. Jazmines’ golf cart was parked on the cart path and his putter was found lying on the ground near the water.
Deputies searched the nearby wooded area and assisted Oldsmar Fire Department in searching the edge of the pond. The sheriff’s office dive team responded and located Jazmines submerged in the water near his putter. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say evidence suggests Jazmines may have fallen into the water and drowned. Deputies spoke with friends of Jazmines who say he likes to search the course for lost golf balls.
The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death; however, deputies say it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.