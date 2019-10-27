ST. PETE BEACH — Marine Units from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission successfully rescued four people on a boat that struck a jetty about 9:30 p.m. Oct. 26 near Blind Pass in St. Pete Beach.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, four people were on board when the driver got lost and stopped the boat near the jetty. A strong current pushed the boat up onto the jetty causing the boat to capsize.
Two of the passengers fell into the water. All the passengers were located and taken to shore. No injuries were reported.
The U.S. Coast Guard was notified of the abandoned vessel.