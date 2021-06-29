SOUTH PASADENA — A 54-year-old man was pronounced dead at a local hospital June 28 after his vehicle crashed into a row of bushes at 1238 Pasadena Avenue S. in South Pasadena.
Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of the crash and were told that witnesses had made contact with the driver, Todd Garner, who was slumped over the wheel of his car and unresponsive.
Deputies say Garner’s 2004 Ford Taurus had been traveling southbound on Pasadena Avenue South at a very slow speed when it began swerving. The vehicle then traveled slowly across the northbound lanes where it came to a stop against a row of hedges.
Deputies say witnesses attempted “life-saving measures” until Pasadena Fire Rescue arrived. Garner was transported to Palms of Pasadena Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Deputies say Garner likely suffered a medical episode while driving.