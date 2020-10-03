St. Petersburg man jailed on carjacking and kidnapping charges

PINELLAS PARK — Police arrested a 21-year-old St. Petersburg man about 1 a.m. Oct. 3 after he reportedly carjacked a female driver with two children in the vehicle Friday night at McDonald’s in Pinellas Park.
Frederick Douglas Lee Canady was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on charges of attempted carjacking, carjacking and four counts of kidnapping.
According to Pinellas Park police, officers responded to the McDonald’s at 7001 U.S. 19 N. about 7:20 p.m. Police say Canady had attempted to carjack two vehicles in the parking lot before managing to successfully carjack the third one he tried.
He then drove off in a 2009 light blue Kia Sedona van with the female driver and two children inside. He stopped a short distance later, and forced the woman and her children out of the van.
The woman received minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The children were not injured.
Canady, who had his 6-year-old nephew, Marquis Perkins, with him, then fled the scene. Police say the boy had been with his uncle throughout the day and had arrived at the McDonald’s on a bicycle.
An Amber alert was issued for the 6-year-old Friday night.
Pinellas Park police along with other law enforcement officers including Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies began searching for the van. Early Saturday morning they received information about a possible location and found the van traveling on U.S. 19 N. near Curlew Road.
They followed the van until it was abandoned near U.S. 19 N. and Main Street.
Police found Perkins near where the van had been abandoned and escorted him to safety. He was not injured. He was returned to his mother. The Amber alert was canceled.
Canady also was found nearby and taken into custody. Police say the motive for the carjacking is unknown.