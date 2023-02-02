An electric bicycle rider was killed Jan. 30 when the bike collided with an SUV at the intersection of 22nd Avenue N and 52nd Street N in St. Petersburg.
Police said the Ancher e-bike was traveling westbound on 22nd Avenue and a Ford Escape was southbound on 52nd Street when the accident occurred at 6:32 p.m. The victim, Jason Johnson, 38, was transported to Bayfront Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Escape was not injured, stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.