CLEARWATER — Homicide detectives with the Clearwater Police Department are on the hunt for a vehicle involved in a shooting the night of March 8 that left one dead and three others injured.
According to a media release, the shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the U.S. 19 access road just north of Drew Street.
Police say the suspect vehicle pulled alongside the victim’s and someone fire more than a dozen times inside the victim’s vehicle before fleeing the scene.
The suspect car is thought to be similar to a Nissan Altima, black in color with faded paint on the hood. It has silver rims, dark tint and dual exhaust pipes. The vehicle was last seen headed west on Drew Street.
Police identified the man who died as Ivon Cobbs, 18. He was flown to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa where he died. Marshae Walton, 31, is in critical condition at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.
The other two victims are Yvonne Sanders, 24, who is in serious condition, and Evers Maxie, 24, who is in stable condition at Bayfront Health.
Detectives say the victims were likely targeted and that the shooting was not a random act.
Anyone with information should contact Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.