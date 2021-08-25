Clearwater woman accused of sexual battery on 14-year-old boy

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 36-year-old Clearwater woman about 9:42 a.m. Oct. 25 for sexual battery.
Carina Margaret Johnson was booked into the county jail on one count of sexual battery. Bail was set at $50,000.
Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit began an investigation on Aug. 14 after deputies responded to a residence after someone accused Johnson of committing sexual battery. Detectives say Johnson met the 14-year-old victim at a local convenience store on Aug. 10.
According to detectives, Johnson drove the victim to her residence on Forest Drive in unincorporated Clearwater, where they smoked marijuana together. Detectives say Johnson sexually battered the victim while he was impaired and unable to resist.
Detectives Interviewed Johnson Aug. 25 and she reportedly admitted to having sexual contact with the victim.
Anyone with information regarding this case or who may have been a victim is asked to contact Crimes Against Children Detective Paden at 727-582-5714 or npaden@pcsonet.com.