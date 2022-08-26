An 85-year-old man attempting to cross Starkey Road was struck by a pickup truck and killed early the morning of Aug. 26, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reported.
According to investigators with the Major Accident Investigation Team, Kenderrick Pearson, 27, was driving a GMC pickup truck northbound on Starkey Road about 6 a.m.
The pedestrian, Michael Gravino, was crossing the road not in a designated crosswalk and was struck by the vehicle.
Gravino was pronounced dead at the scene. Speed and impairment are not factors in the crash, investigators said.