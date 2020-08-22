Indian Rocks Beach man charged with manslaughter

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 40-year-old Indian Rocks Beach man about 8 p.m. Aug. 22 in connection with a fatal shooting of a friend at his home.
Justin William Miller was booked into the county jail on one charge of manslaughter. Bail was set at $10,000.
Deputies responded to Miller’s home on Bay Pines Boulevard about 4:44 a.m. and found Jose Ruben Mayorga Ruana, 35, of St. Petersburg dead inside the residence from a gunshot wound.
Detectives with the Robbery/Homicide Unit say Miller and Ruana were friends and had been drinking together at a bar earlier that evening. The men then returned to Miller’s home after midnight.
Detectives say at some point, Miller thought there was an intruder in his home and shot Ruana in his living room. After the shooting, Miller realized he had shot his friend.
Detectives investigated and found no evidence of a burglary or an intruder at the home.