LARGO — A woman was killed Thursday afternoon after Largo police said she drove her Nissan Altima into the back of a van that was stopped in traffic on U.S. 19.
At about 4:30 p.m., the Largo Police Department's Traffic Homicide Unit responded to the area of Whitney Road and U.S. Highway 19 North after the Nissan that was headed north rear-ended a Ford van. The Ford was stopped in traffic because of traffic congestion, police said.
Police said the driver and passenger of the Ford van, along with other witnesses, informed investigators that the Nissan was driving erratically before the accident. The driver of the Nissan was transported to a local hospital, where she died shortly after arriving. A young child that was in the Nissan was also transported to a local hospital and is doing well, police said.
Police said it is unknown if the deceased driver of the Nissan was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.