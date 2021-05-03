Clearwater police issue first-degree murder warrant

CLEARWATER — Homicide detectives announced Monday afternoon that a first-degree warrant had been issued for a suspect wanted in connection with a body found May 1 behind a Clearwater apartment building.
Clearwater police responded to a call about 8 a.m. Saturday from the Palmetto Park Apartments, 1001 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Police say the body, identified as Kerry Washington, 48, was found behind building 7.
The arrest warrant is for Arthur Benjamin Jr., 49. He is described as being just over 6 feet tall weighing about 190 pounds. Detectives say he wears glasses, is balding and wears a white chinstrap beard. They say he has an extensive criminal history and was known to the victim.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.