PINELLAS PARK — Police have identified two men injured in a shooting that occurred about 6 a.m. Jan. 2 on 66th Terrace North in Pinellas Park.
Pinellas Park police detectives say the suspects initially confronted homeowner, Riley James Bass, 24, in the front yard. Two of the suspects then went inside the residence where another confrontation took place and Brandon Heric, 23, and Devon Thompson, 21, both of Pinellas Park were struck by gunfire, police say.
Police say Bass remained in a physical confrontation in the front yard until he was able to flee into the residence where he confronted the shooters who then left the scene in a vehicle with four other suspects.
Thompson was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for three gunshot wounds and was reportedly in stable condition. Heric fled the scene in a vehicle, driving himself to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the shooting is an isolated incident and it is apparent the residence was targeted by the suspects involved. Investigators are continuing to determine the identity of suspects.
Anyone have information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-973-TIPS or the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7840.