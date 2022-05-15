Largo man faces child neglect and animal cruelty charges

LARGO — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 38-year-old Largo man about 11:30 a.m. May 14 after a search warrant revealed signs of dog fighting at his home.
Terrell Danielle Coley was booked into the county jail and charged with two counts of felony child neglect, four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, 29 counts of animal cruelty, three counts of violation of animal fighting act, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and one count of possession of cocaine. Bail was set at $156,500.
According to a media release, deputies were dispatched to the home on 119th Street North in unincorporated Largo about 10:20 a.m. on a complaint about dogs barking at the residence.
Deputies found Coley in the backyard with many handmade wooden kennels that contained about 30 dogs of all ages. Deputies say some of the dogs showed signs of abuse and neglect, which prompted them to take Coley into custody.
After getting a search warrant from the State Attorney’s Office, Sixth Judicial Circuit, deputies entered the property along with Pinellas County Animal Services. Deputies say 33 pit bull terriers of various ages were seized, including four injured dogs. Dog fighting equipment was located inside the home.
According to deputies, two children under the age of 14 in Coley’s care were found inside the home with no food or supplies. In addition, deputies say they discovered cocaine, multiple firearms, and ammunition, as well as a large amount of white powder, which is being tested. Results are pending.