Safety Harbor man charged with possession of child pornography

SAFETY HARBOR — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 55-year-old Safety Harbor man about 2 p.m. May 17 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child exploitation material being uploaded via the social media/messenger application Kik.
Steven Basil Kistulentz was charged with two counts of intentional viewing of child pornography and 10 charges of possession of child pornography. Bail was set at $220,000.
After receiving the information from NCMEC, detectives opened an investigation and obtained a search warrant for Kistulentz’s residence where they seized the electronic devices, which led to the initial charges of intentional viewing of child pornography, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. The Digital Forensics Unit conducted a forensic analysis of Kistulentz's cell phone and found 10 images of child pornography. Detectives added the child pornography charges on May 19.
The release also said that during an interview with detectives Kistulentz reportedly admitted to owning the Kik account and to receiving and sending files involving child pornography.
Kistulentz is currently employed at Saint Leo University as the director of the graduate program in creative writing and associate professor of English, the release said.
Detectives said their investigation has not revealed any victims at this time. Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to contact Crimes Against Children Unit detective J. Hanna at 727-582-6724 or jhanna@pcsonet.com.