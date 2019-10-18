CLEARWATER — Clearwater police have identified the 38-year-old woman who suffered critical injuries in a crash that occurred the night of Oct. 17 on Court Street in Clearwater.
According to a press release from police the morning of Oct. 18, Andrea Louis Green remains in critical condition at Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg.
Clearwater police and fire and rescue personnel responded to a pedestrian-involved crash about 8:49 p.m. at Court Street and Lincoln Avenue. Police say Green was outside the crosswalk when she attempted to cross Court Street from north to south. A SUV traveling eastbound on Court Street struck her.
Bayflite transported Green to Bayfront Health with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Eastbound lanes of Court Street were closed east of Missouri Avenue.