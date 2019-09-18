FHP says alcohol involved in crash on Keystone Road

EAST LAKE — Florida Highway Patrol charged a 43-year-old Dunedin man with one count of DUI with bodily injury in connection with a two-vehicle crash that occurred about 8:40 p.m. Sept. 17 on Keystone Road.
Justin John Delarosa was booked into the Pinellas County Jail. Bail was set at $5,000.
FHP troopers say Delarosa was driving a 2010 Ford F250 traveling westbound on Keystone Road approaching East Lake Road just before the crash occurred. Ashley Pine, 29, of New Port Richey was driving a 2017 Ford Fusion, which was stopped in the eastbound left turn lane on Keystone Road at East Lake Road.
Delarosa failed to stop at the red traffic signal, as Pine proceeded to turn left under a green left turn arrow, troopers say. The front of the F250 collided with the right side of the Fusion, which was within the intersection.
The F250 came to a final rest in the westbound inside lane on Keystone Road, west of East Lake Road, facing west. The Fusion rotated and came to final rest within the intersection facing south.
Pine suffered minor injuries and was transported to Bayonet Point Regional Medical Center in Hudson. Jessica Thomas, 31, of New Port Richey, who was a passenger in the Fusion, suffered critical injuries and was transported to Bayonet Point. A second passenger in the Fusion, Linda Thomas, 65, of New Port Richey suffered minor injuries and was transported to Bayonet Point.
Troopers arrested Delarosa for DUI with serious injuries and transported him to the county jail where they say he refused a breath test.