OLDSMAR — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives are looking for a 52-year-old Oldsmar man in connection to the death of his wife.
Deputies went to a residence on Azalea Court in Oldsmar the afternoon Nov. 22 to make contact with Lynn Dinkins, 47, who they found dead inside the home, according to a media release.
Detectives have been unable to find her husband, Robbie Dinkins. They are seeking to question him as a person of interest in the case.
Detectives say Lynn Dinkins gray Hyundai Sonata is missing. The Florida license plate number is PWRT14. The trunk has a star sticker on the left side next to the word “Sonata.”
Detectives described Robbie Dinkins as a Black male, bald, about 5 feet seven inches tall weighting about 230 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at 727-582-6200 or Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).