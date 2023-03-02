A motorcyclist died on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on March 2 after he rear-ended a car that had slowed for traffic, was ejected from the motorcycle and was run over by a semitrailer.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a sport utility vehicle driven by a 55-year-old Wimauma woman was northbound in the inside lane near Milepost 12 around 9:16 a.m. When she slowed for other stalled traffic, the motorcycle collided with the rear of the SUV.
The motorcyclist, a 50-year-old St. Petersburg man, fell from the bike and a semitrailer driven by a 57-year-old Columbus, Florida man struck the victim. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from injuries suffered in the crash.
The northbound span of the bridge was closed for 6 hours.