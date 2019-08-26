TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Springs Police Department is currently investigating a road rage incident and shooting that occurred about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at the intersection of E. Klosterman Road and S. Disston Avenue.
Police say the incident reportedly involved 15-20 motorcyclists and a black 2011 Mercedes Benz S-class sedan, traveling southbound on U.S. 19 N. from the area of Beckett Way.
The driver of the Mercedes, who had his 9-year-old son in the car, immediately called 911. He reportedly told police he had discharged his firearm at a motorcyclist in self-defense, after the motorcyclists had repeatedly struck his vehicle, damaging it and then impeded his ability to leave the area.
Police say a 17-year-old motorcyclist suffered a gunshot wound to his right bicep. The injured motorcyclist transported himself to the Medical Center of Trinity following the shooting and received treatment for his gunshot wound. The motorcyclist was discharged from the hospital on the morning of Aug. 25.
All motorcyclists had left the area prior to police arriving at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the group of motorcyclist traveling southbound on U.S. 19 N. or has information related to the shooting is asked to contact Detective Lemmon with the Tarpon Springs Police Department at 727-938-2849, ext. 1636.