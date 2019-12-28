PALM HARBOR — Florida Highway Patrol is asking for anyone with information on a crash involving a bicyclist that occurred about 11:07 a.m. Dec. 28 on Tampa Road near Belcher Road to call 813-558-1800.
Troopers say a vehicle described as a silver Toyota SUV struck a bicycle that was traveling southbound on Belcher Road in the left turn lane at Tampa Road.
Troopers say the bicyclist, identified as Ali Orhan Yalcin, 74, of Oldsmar was turning left under a green traffic signal when the vehicle collided with the rear of the bicycle and then fled the scene.
Yalcin suffered serious injuries and was transported to Mease Countryside.