Clearwater police use DNA to identify rape suspect

CLEARWATER — Police arrested a 34-year-old Clearwater man Jan. 27 in connection with a sexual assault case that occurred on Sept. 10, 2019.
Clearwater police say the man met the victim in the 1300 block of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and then drove to a parking lot off Saturn Avenue. They say he then dragged the woman from the vehicle and beat and raped her.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police used DNA results to identify William Walden as the attacker.
He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on one count of sexual battery.
Police say he may be involved in other cases.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on potential other cases to call 727-562-4242.