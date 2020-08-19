ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide shooting in unincorporated St. Petersburg.
According to detectives assigned to the Robbery/Homicide Unit, deputies responded to a request for a welfare check on Keith Harvey, 61, about 11:16 a.m. Aug. 19. The caller said Harvey had not been heard from in several days.
When deputies arrived at the apartment on 46th Avenue North, they forced entry into the home due to “suspicious circumstances,” according to the media release.
Detectives say once deputies entered, they discovered Harvey’s roommate and brother-in-law, Stephen McCrave, 56, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Deputies also found Harvey deceased in another room from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Detectives believe Harvey shot McCrave, and then took his own life. They say several suicide notes were found inside the home.