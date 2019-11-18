PALM HARBOR — A 78-year-old Tarpon Springs woman was charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crash that occurred about 12:43 p.m. Nov. 18 on Alderman Road in Palm Harbor.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, Lorraine M. Lemire was driving a 2014 Honda Accord northbound as she exited the driveway of the UPS store, 35246 U.S. 19 N.
Troopers say she failed to see Frances Vasques, 68, of Palm Harbor, who was walking along the sidewalk on the south shoulder of Alderman Road, just west of U.S. 19 at the entrance to the UPS store.
Troopers say Lemire’s vehicle collided with Vasques, who suffered serious injuries. She was transported to Bayfront Medical Center.