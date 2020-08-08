ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, along with Clearwater and Pinellas Park police departments are investigating the death of a 55-year-old man who was shot by a St. Petersburg police officer about 8:57 p.m. Aug. 7.
It will be the first case for the county’s Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force, which became reality on July 21.
Before creation of the new task force, St. Petersburg Police Department would have investigated the case. Police Chief Anthony Holloway would have made the call as to whether the shooting was lawful. The State Attorney’s Office would have conducted an independent investigation and would have decided whether charges would be filed.
But now, most law enforcements will no longer investigate their own in cases involving force that results in death or serious injury, such as the Aug. 7 shooting. Those investigations will be done by the task force. The State Attorney’s Office still will make the call as to whether charges will be filed.
Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will lead the investigation on behalf of the task force. He held a press conference not long after the shooting occurred to provide preliminary information.
According to the sheriff, two St. Petersburg police officers responded to a call about a neighbor dispute at the French Quarters North Condominiums, 4050 Fourth St. N. in St. Petersburg. Apparently, a neighbor had been taking a woman’s belongings and throwing them in a dumpster, as well as throwing them off the second floor balcony.
One of the officers returned to the police headquarters, but Officer Alison Savarese remained and started climbing the stairs to interview the neighbor accused of taking the belongings. The sheriff said at the time, he was outside on the balcony watering some plants.
He said Officer Savarese knew who he was and called him by name. She told him she needed to talk to him. However, according to the sheriff, when she got closer he appeared to be somewhat aggressive towards her.
He told him she was going to take him into custody because they were conducting a criminal investigation. She told him to put his hands behind his back. He refused, the sheriff said. Instead, he reached out and pushed her. A struggle ensured.
Gualtieri said at that point, she took him to the ground where they struggled for a time. The man then stood up and she stood up. Gualtieri said he was much taller that Officer Savarese, estimating his height to be about 6 feet. The sheriff said he weighed about 175 pounds.
“He is reaching down and grabbed her by the neck and he was squeezing her around the neck,” Gualtieri said. “She said she couldn’t breathe.”
He said Officer Savarese estimates he was choking her for about 15-20 seconds, “which is a very long time to have somebody grabbing you around the neck and choking you.”
“She said she couldn’t breathe,” Gualtieri said. “At that point, because she was in fear for her life, she couldn’t breathe, he was choking her out, is when she fired two rounds.”
At the time of the press conference, the man’s name was withheld because his next of kin had not been notified. Task force investigators later identified him as Jeffrey Haarsma. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Gualtieri said Officer Savarese was OK. She was shaken up and had marks on her neck from where Haarsma had choked her.
Investigators have at least 15 witnesses to interview and more information will be released as it becomes available, Gualtieri said.
He said the shooting had been in response to an attack. He said Haarsma also had reached for her belt, but she didn’t know if he was reaching for her gun or her Taser.
“She did what he had to do under the circumstances,” he said.
Officer Savarese was placed on routine administrative leave. She has been a member of the St. Petersburg Police Department since Aug. 8, 2016.
Suzette Porter is TBN's Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.