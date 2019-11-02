INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — A 23-year-old Seminole man suffered serious injuries Nov. 2 when his motorcycle struck a median side guardrail on the Indian Rocks Beach Causeway Bridge.
Deputies assigned to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team say Logan Collins was traveling eastbound on Fifth Avenue on a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle about 3:56 a.m. As he approached the Indian Rocks Beach Causeway Bridge, he struck the median side guardrail and was ejected from his motorcycle. Deputies say he was wearing a helmet.
Collins called 911 and paramedics transported him to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Deputies say speed and impairment were factors in the crash.