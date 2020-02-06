Gulfport police accuse school employee of inappropriate texting with student

GULFPORT — Gulfport police arrested a plant operator at Boca Ciega High School Feb. 5 after he reportedly had inappropriate communications via text with a 16-year-old student.
Malcolm D'Angelo Albury McGruder, 24, was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on one charge of certain use of computer services or devices prohibited. Bail was set at $10,000. He was released on surety bond on Feb. 6.
Police said school resource officers assigned to the high school were notified about the texting on Feb. 5 and an investigation revealed that McGruder had been texting the student with the “apparent intent to seduce, solicit, lure or entice the student to engage in unlawful sexual conduct.”
McGruder met the 16-year-old female on the school campus in 2019 and their relationship escalated, police said, adding that he was aware of her age.
McGruder has since resigned from his job.