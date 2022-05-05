Pinellas County deputies will conduct a county-wide DUI saturation patrol and a speed enforcement saturation patrol May 5.
Deputies will maintain a proactive profile throughout the day on highly-traveled roadways. The speed enforcement saturation will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. May 5. The DUI saturation will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 4 a.m. May 6.
Saturation patrols are a part of the Pinellas County Sheriff's on-going commitment to reduce deaths, injuries, and property damage associated with traffic crashes related to impaired and aggressive driving.
The goal of DUI saturation patrols are to educate people and create public awareness about the dangers of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and any chemical or controlled substances.
The goal of the speed enforcement patrols are to decrease speed and aggressive driving, crashes, and fatalities in the county.