DUNEDIN — A 78-year-old man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Skinner Boulevard in Dunedin about 7:25 a.m. Nov. 1.
According to deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team, Thomas Murtaugh was crossing Skinner Boulevard from north to south in the designated crosswalk. A 2015 Toyota Rav 4, driven by Jennifer O’Rourke, 31, was traveling east bound on Skinner Boulevard. Investigators say O’Rourke came to a stop on the west side of the crosswalk before accelerating through the crosswalk. O’Rourke did not see Murtaugh until she struck him with the passenger side fender of her vehicle.
Murtaugh was transported to the hospital and was in critical condition.
Investigators say speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in this crash.