TREASURE ISLAND — Local police responding to a domestic disturbance call at 9641 Gulf Blvd. at 1:46 p.m. July 17 said Ronald Giovino, 56, of Clearwater, fired shots at their vehicles, then dropped the gun and fled in his Mercedes Benz.
A pursuit by authorities followed.
“After hearing the police radio traffic from the Treasure Island Police Department, two Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies observed Giovino in the area of Gulf Boulevard and Captiva Circle in St. Pete Beach and attempted to stop him,” deputies said. “Giovino fled southbound on Gulf Boulevard and the deputies initiated a vehicle pursuit.”
Authorities said Giovino continued to drive recklessly through Pasadena and St. Petersburg, then while traveling north on 66th Street, veered into a grass median, striking a traffic sign near Burlington Avenue and 66th Street North in St. Petersburg.
After striking the traffic sign, Giovino made a left turn to avoid striking another vehicle, they said, and a sheriff’s deputy in pursuit of Giovino — Louis Neal III — hit the same vehicle and was injured.
Deputies said the chase then resumed up Pasadena Avenue South and west onto the Treasure Island Causeway. A deputy conducted a special maneuver in the 7900 block of the Treasure Island Causeway to stop Giovino. His Mercedes struck another vehicle before running into a vinyl fence at 7923 Causeway Boulevard S., where Giovino was taken into custody.
PCSO charged Giovino with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding, one count of reckless driving with property damage, one count of felony DUI, one count of violation of probation-DUI and one count of resisting an officer without violence. Additional criminal charges from the Treasure Island Police Department were pending.
Giovino was treated at a local hospital and then was transported to the Pinellas County Jail. Neal also was treated at the hospital for what was described as minor injuries.