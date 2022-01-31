Largo man charged with armed sexual battery, attempted murder

SEMINOLE — Pinellas County sheriff’s detectives arrested a 32-year-old Largo man Jan. 30 after he reported attacked a woman during a party at private residence in Seminole.
Desmond Lebron Wilson was booked into the county jail on charges of armed sexual battery, attempted murder, and domestic battery by strangulation. Bail of $100,000 was set on the charge of attempted felony murder. No bail was set on the other charges, according to jail reports.
Deputies were dispatched to a private residence in Seminole on reports of an armed person at a party. According to a press release, the initial complaint indicated that one person had been shot and that the suspect had fled the scene.
Detectives say a 32-year-old female victim told them that Wilson had forcefully entered her home and bedroom through a side door before pointing a handgun at her head, striking her. She was then reportedly sexually battered and strangled. She also said Wilson had threatened had threated to kill her.
The victim then cried out for help and was able to escape from her bedroom when friends confronted Wilson. Detectives say Wilson is known to the victim.
A witness at the scene told detectives that people at the party had heard the altercation and heard the female victim scream for help. Several people then ran to the bedroom and confronted Wilson, who reported threatened them with a firearm.
Detectives say when Wilson confronted the witnesses with his firearm, Jharfvan Thomas, 38, left the residence to retrieve his personal firearm for protection. When Thomas returned to the residence, Wilson shot at Thomas and Thomas shot back. Thomas suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. Wilson fled the scene.
According to detectives, deputies got a description of Wilson’s vehicle, which they located. They then took Wilson into custody. Deputies discovered that Wilson also had suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his arm. Deputies also located a firearm in Wilson’s vehicle.
Both Thomas and Wilson were transported to a local hospital for their injuries.
Once released from the hospital, Wilson was transported to the Sheriff’s Administration Building and interviewed by detectives. Following the interview, Wilson was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.