A Port Richey couple face child neglect charges after deputies found their two children, ages 1 and 2, in their custody under the influence of fentanyl.
Dexter Evans, 38, and Jessica Ceron, 36, of 8652 Candida Lane, were arrested on Sept. 7.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a Dunedin residence on June 10 after a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old child. Deputies observed the child to have labored breathing. The toddler was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
According to detectives, numerous tests were conducted on the child, and detectives were advised that the child tested positive for fentanyl. The toddler went into respiratory arrest and required several doses of Narcan, according to a PCSO report.
During the investigation, detectives learned a second child in the home was exhibiting similar symptoms a couple of days prior. That child also tested positive for fentanyl. The PCSO report stated the parents did not seek medical treatment for the 1-year-old when he was exhibiting the symptoms.
In interviews with detectives, Evans and Ceron denied knowing how the children were exposed to fentanyl. According to a PCSO report, Ceron admitted to detectives that on June 7, she smoked two cigarettes containing what she believed to be the street drug “molly.” The report said Ceron also stated she observed Evans smoke cigarettes containing “white powder sprinkled inside it.”
According to the report, Evans told detectives there was a “spiritual warfare” going on inside the house with “evil spirits,” but he could not provide a plausible explanation as to how the children were exposed to the drug.
Evans and Cerone were each charged with two counts of child neglect and are being held at the Pinellas County Jail. The investigation continues.