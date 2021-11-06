Dunedin man charged with first-degree murder in death of mother

DUNEDIN — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives charged a 31-year-old Dunedin man with first-degree murder Nov. 5 in connection with the death of his mother.
Deputies responded to a home on Coastal Place in Dunedin about 2:03 a.m. Nov. 5 on a report of a possible homicide.
According to detectives, the investigation revealed that Nicholas Noren has got into a disagreement with his mother, Donna Gene Doren, 60. Detectives say during the argument, Nicholas shot Donna one time. She was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Nicholas Noren was transported to the Pinellas County Jail where he was charged with one count of first-degree murder. No bail was set.