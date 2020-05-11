St. Petersburg man accused of aggravated child abuse

ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 45-year-old St. Petersburg man about 1:20 p.m. May 11 after he was accused of injuring a 7-year-old child.
Steven Patrick Tromblee was booked into the county jail and charged with aggravated child abuse.
According to detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit, the child was injured on May 9.
Detectives say deputies responded to a private residence in St. Petersburg where they learned a 7-year-old girl had suffered a head injury the day prior.
The child had been treated at St. Petersburg General Hospital and then released. Later that evening, the child reportedly told a family member how she was injured. The family member notified law enforcement.
During the investigation detectives learned Tromblee became upset with the 7-year-old for telling a lie. He pulled the girl's hair and pushed her in the back with his foot. The force of the push caused the girl to fly forward and strike her head against an object in the room, detectives said.
Detectives interviewed Tromblee May 11 at his residence. During the interview, he reportedly admitted to grabbing the girl's hair and kicking her in the back.