PALM HARBOR — A truck trying to avoid a collision on U.S. 19 in Palm Harbor struck and killed an 11-year bicyclist riding along the sidewalk Sunday afternoon, Florida Highway Patrol said.
According to FHP, a Dodge pickup towing a boat trailer was traveling north on U.S. 19 in the outside lane, south of Grand Cypress Boulevard. As the truck overtook slowing traffic, the driver, a 21-year-old Tampa man, swerved and traveled to the east shoulder to avoid a collision.
Once on the shoulder, the truck struck the 11-year-old Lutz boy riding north on the sidewalk adjacent to the roadway.
He was transported to an area hospital, where he died.